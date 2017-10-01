Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 10/1/2017 7:00 AM

Coast Guard to release report on ship sinking that killed 33

Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Coast Guard is scheduled to release its final report on the sinking of a cargo ship two years ago that killed all 33 aboard.

The report released Sunday will make recommendations stemming from the Oct. 1, 2015, sinking of the El Faro, a 790-foot (240-meter) vessel that went down near the Bahamas when its captain tried to cut through Hurricane Joaquin. The Jacksonville, Florida-based ship was headed to Puerto Rico.

Investigators have not released a probable cause or contributing factors in the sinking.

Voice recordings recovered from the ship show an increasingly panicked and stressed crew fighting to save the ship after it lost propulsion as they battled wind, shifting cargo and waves.

Capt. Michael Davidson ordered the ship abandoned shortly before it sank.

