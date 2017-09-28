Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 9/28/2017 9:23 PM

SKorea nears completion of stadium for Olympic ceremonies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEOUL, South Korea -- Construction has been nearly completed on a controversial stadium that will host the opening and closing ceremonies for next year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The Pyeongchang organizing committee said Friday the pentagonal, 35,000-seat stadium would be finished on Saturday. It will be torn down after the Games, with the site to be used for a new museum and leisure facilities.

South Korea had considered using existing stadiums in other cities for the opening and closing ceremonies to reduce costs. The country went on to build the temporary structure after Pyeongchang residents angrily opposed moving the ceremonies out of town.

There are also worries that the outdoor stadium, built in a mountainous area notorious for strong winds, would leave spectators suffering from freezing weather during the ceremonies.

There's concern in South Korea over the huge cost of hosting the Games and maintaining facilities that might go unused once the party leaves town. The Olympics will cost about 14 trillion won ($12.4 billion) for South Korea, larger than the 8 to 9 trillion won ($7 to 8 billion) Seoul projected as the overall cost when Pyeongchang won the bid in 2011.

The opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Games will be held on Feb. 9 and the closing ceremony on Feb. 25.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account