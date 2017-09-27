Canha's walk-off homer leads A's past Mariners, 6-5

Oakland Athletics fans stand during the national anthem as Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels for the fifth consecutive day prior to the baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, center, is embraced by Kyle Seager (15) after hitting a two run home run off Oakland Athletics' Oakland Athletics' Kendall Graveman in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Kendall Graveman works against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman slides to score as Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Marjama, left, waits for the ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Chapman scored on a sacrifice fly from A's Mark Canha. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano, right, celebrates with Taylor Motter after hitting a two run home run off Oakland Athletics' Chris Hatcher in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha swings for a walk off home run against Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha, right, is embraced after hitting a walk off home run off Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Mark Canha hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning to lead the Oakland Athletics past the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Wednesday.

Canha's fifth homer this season came on a 1-0 pitch from Shae Simmons (0-1).

Oakland avoided a three-game sweep and snapped an eight-game losing streak against Seattle.

The A's improved to 15-10 in September, clinching their first winning month since April of 2016. They won 15 games in a month for the first time since June 2015.

Matt Joyce tied an A's record with three doubles.

Blake Treinen (3-4) pitched a scoreless ninth, working around a one-out double by rookie Mike Marjama.

The A's led 5-3 going into the top of the eighth, when Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer off Chris Hatcher.

Cano's 23rd homer was Seattle's second game-tying home run on the day. The Mariners trailed 2-0 when Nelson Cruz hit his team-leading 38th homer, a two-run shot off Kendall Graveman in the top of the fourth.

Graveman left the game with a 5-3 lead and was in line to win his fourth straight decision. Oakland's ace struck out four and gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings.

PROTESTING IN TEXAS

Asked whether he has concerns about catcher Bruce Maxwell taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in this weekend's road series against the Rangers, A's manager Bob Melvin said he'll have a better sense of the atmosphere once his team gets to Texas.

"I don't think it'll bother him, put it that way," Melvin said. "He's pretty committed to what he's doing and continues to do so and he'll do it in Texas."

MARJAMA'S MILESTONE

Marjama made his first career start. The 28-year-old was 2 for 4, collecting his first major league hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Guillermo Heredia left the team and is expected to have surgery to repair a right shoulder injury he's been playing with all year. Heredia, who bats and throws left-handed, will get a second opinion before having the procedure performed by a specialist in Miami, manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1, 5.51 ERA) will pitch Friday's series opener against the Angels in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old rookie is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last four starts.

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (11-10, 4.56) will pitch Thursday's series opener in Texas. Manaea missed his last start with upper back tightness. The 25-year-old is 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA in six career starts against the Rangers.

