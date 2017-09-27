Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 9/27/2017 7:00 AM

Israel prepares Palestinian attacker's home for demolition

Associated Press
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military has taken a preliminary step before demolishing the West Bank home of a Palestinian gunman who killed three Israelis.

The military also set up checkpoints around the villages of Beit Surik and Bidu on Wednesday, which neighbor the settlement where Tuesday's attack took place.

Nimr Mahmoud Ahmed Jamal killed three Israelis and critically wounded a fourth outside the West Bank settlement of Har Adar before he was shot dead.

The army says engineers mapped out Jamal's home in Beit Surik, west of Jerusalem, ahead of its demolition.

Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers as a deterrent measure, but Palestinians consider the policy collective punishment.

Israel also canceled the entry permits of several of Jamal's relatives in response to Tuesday's attack.

