updated: 9/24/2017 9:58 AM

Indiana college reports its highest enrollment since 1971

Associated Press
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A Roman Catholic college in western Indiana is reporting its highest fall enrollment since the early 1970s.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College said Tuesday the school that's a few miles west of Terre Haute welcomed 377 on-campus students this fall. That's the college's highest on-campus enrollment since fall 1971, when it had an enrollment of 372 students.


The Tribune-Star reports school officials attribute the rising enrollment to the implementation of a strategic plan that includes boosting the enrollment of male and female students, adding athletic teams and pursuing new marketing strategies.

Brennan Randolph is the college's vice president for enrollment management. He says that in the two years since the formerly all-women college began admitting male students in 2015 it's also seen an increase in female student enrollment.

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com

