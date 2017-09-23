Breaking News Bar
 
Morehead St. snaps 8-game losing skid against Dayton, 34-28

Associated Press
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Lawson Page hit Christian Robinson with a 55-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to lift Morehead State to a 34-28 win over Dayton in the Pioneer League opener for both schools Saturday.

The win snaps an eight-game losing streak to the Flyers.

Dayton (1-3, 0-1) took a 21-7 halftime lead.

Page completed 24 of 37 passes for 309 yards, with touchdown passes of 38, 52, 7 and 55 yards.

Page hit Robinson for a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Logan Holbrook raced 60 yards for a score before Page found Robinson with a 7-yard touchdown with 5:06 left to get the Eagles (2-2, 1-0) within two, 28-26.

Dayton drove to the Morehead State 17 before turning the ball over on downs with 1:22 left and the Eagles needed just four plays to take the lead. The Flyers drove to the Morehead State 17 again before time expired.

