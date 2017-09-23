Maxwell kneels for anthem, Davis belts 40th as A's top Texas

Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara goes tumbling after losing control of a ground ball hit by the Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Chapman grounded into a fielder's choice and the Athletics' Ryon Healy was out at second base on the play. Associated Press

Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinos runs to first base as Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson fields the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Chirinos grounded out to Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien on the play. Associated Press

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, left, walks off the mound after giving up a home run to the Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, is greeted by third base coach Steve Scarsone, left, after hitting a home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Raul Alcantara works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, left, is embraced by teammate Mark Canha, right, after Maxwell knelt for the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, left, kneels as teammate Mark Canha, right, looks on during the National Anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Bruce Maxwell became the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem, and then Khris Davis hit his 40th home run to lift the Oakland Athletics over the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Saturday night.

Maxwell dropped to a knee and pressed his cap against his chest just outside Oakland's dugout during the anthem, adopting a protest started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in response to police treatment of blacks. Maxwell's teammates stood in a line next to him. Teammate Mark Canha, who is white, put his right hand on one of Maxwell's shoulders.

The Athletics released a statement on Twitter shortly after the anthem, saying they "respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression" and "pride ourselves on being inclusive."

Davis became the first A's player to hit 40 home runs in consecutive seasons since Jimmy Foxx (1932-34). He's the fourth player in franchise history with multiple 40-homer seasons. Foxx (3), Mark McGwire (3) and Jose Canseco (2) are the others.

Davis homered against Miguel Gonzalez (8-12) leading off the second inning as the A's won their season-high sixth straight game.

Raul Alcantara (1-1) threw five shutout innings of two-hit ball in which he struck out five and allowed two walks.