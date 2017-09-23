Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 9/23/2017 10:41 PM

Gubrud throws for 549 yards, sparks EWU over Montana 48-41

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Eastern Washington players sing the fight song to their fans after playing Montana in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41.

    Eastern Washington players sing the fight song to their fans after playing Montana in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41.
    Associated Press

  • Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud, right, rushes for a touchdown against Montana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41.

    Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud, right, rushes for a touchdown against Montana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41.
    Associated Press

  • Eastern Washington running back Antoine Custer Jr. (28) is lifted by his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Montana in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41.

    Eastern Washington running back Antoine Custer Jr. (28) is lifted by his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Montana in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41.
    Associated Press

  • Montana wide receiver Samori Toure (82) is tackled by Eastern Washington defensive back Cole Karstetter in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.

    Montana wide receiver Samori Toure (82) is tackled by Eastern Washington defensive back Cole Karstetter in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.
    Associated Press

  • Eastern Washington wide receiver Nic Sblendorio (7) catches a pass before he is pushed out of bounds by Montana safety Justin Strong (5) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.

    Eastern Washington wide receiver Nic Sblendorio (7) catches a pass before he is pushed out of bounds by Montana safety Justin Strong (5) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.
    Associated Press

  • Montana coach Bob Stitt, right, shakes hands with Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41.

    Montana coach Bob Stitt, right, shakes hands with Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41.
    Associated Press

  • Montana wide receiver Jerry Louie-McGee (16) is tackled by defensive lineman Marcus Saugen (93) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.

    Montana wide receiver Jerry Louie-McGee (16) is tackled by defensive lineman Marcus Saugen (93) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.
    Associated Press

  • Eastern Washington wide receiver Nic Sblendorio (7) is chased down and tackled by Montana linebacker Josh Buss (42) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.

    Eastern Washington wide receiver Nic Sblendorio (7) is chased down and tackled by Montana linebacker Josh Buss (42) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.
    Associated Press

  • Montana running back Jeremy Calhoun (8) avoids a tackle by Eastern Washington defensive back D'londo Tucker (18) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.

    Montana running back Jeremy Calhoun (8) avoids a tackle by Eastern Washington defensive back D'londo Tucker (18) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont.
    Associated Press

 
By FRITZ NEIGHBOR
Associated Press
 
 

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Gage Gubrud threw for a program-record 549 yards and four touchdowns, keying a second-half comeback in Eastern Washington's 48-41 win over Montana on Saturday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

The Eagles (2-2, 1-0) trailed 24-6 after a mistake-filled first half, capped by Montana's 44-yard TD pass from Gresch Jensen to Justin Calhoun as the half ended.

Gubrud, who also ran for a touchdown, sandwiched touchdown passes to Sam McPherson around a 32-yarder to Dre' Sonte Dorton.

McPherson's second touchdown catch on a 50-yard throw from Gubrud tied the game at 27-27.

Montana (2-2, 0-1) jumped back in front on a 14-yard scoring run from Alijah Lee, but Eastern Washington scored the next 21 points. Gubrud's 3-yard scoring run tied it, and he tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Nic Sblendorio to put the Eagles up for good with 6:49 left.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account