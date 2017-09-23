Gubrud throws for 549 yards, sparks EWU over Montana 48-41

Montana running back Jeremy Calhoun (8) avoids a tackle by Eastern Washington defensive back D'londo Tucker (18) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Associated Press

Eastern Washington wide receiver Nic Sblendorio (7) is chased down and tackled by Montana linebacker Josh Buss (42) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Associated Press

Montana wide receiver Jerry Louie-McGee (16) is tackled by defensive lineman Marcus Saugen (93) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Associated Press

Montana coach Bob Stitt, right, shakes hands with Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41. Associated Press

Eastern Washington wide receiver Nic Sblendorio (7) catches a pass before he is pushed out of bounds by Montana safety Justin Strong (5) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Associated Press

Montana wide receiver Samori Toure (82) is tackled by Eastern Washington defensive back Cole Karstetter in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Associated Press

Eastern Washington running back Antoine Custer Jr. (28) is lifted by his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Montana in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41. Associated Press

Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud, right, rushes for a touchdown against Montana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41. Associated Press

Eastern Washington players sing the fight song to their fans after playing Montana in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Missoula, Mont. Eastern Washington won 48-41. Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Gage Gubrud threw for a program-record 549 yards and four touchdowns, keying a second-half comeback in Eastern Washington's 48-41 win over Montana on Saturday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

The Eagles (2-2, 1-0) trailed 24-6 after a mistake-filled first half, capped by Montana's 44-yard TD pass from Gresch Jensen to Justin Calhoun as the half ended.

Gubrud, who also ran for a touchdown, sandwiched touchdown passes to Sam McPherson around a 32-yarder to Dre' Sonte Dorton.

McPherson's second touchdown catch on a 50-yard throw from Gubrud tied the game at 27-27.

Montana (2-2, 0-1) jumped back in front on a 14-yard scoring run from Alijah Lee, but Eastern Washington scored the next 21 points. Gubrud's 3-yard scoring run tied it, and he tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Nic Sblendorio to put the Eagles up for good with 6:49 left.

