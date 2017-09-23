Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 9/23/2017 7:00 AM

Merkel wants campaign to reach undecided voters in last push

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • German chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a cup of coffee with election campaign workers in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 ahead of Germany's election on Sunday. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

    German chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a cup of coffee with election campaign workers in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 ahead of Germany's election on Sunday. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
    Associated Press

  • German chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a cup of coffee with election campaign workers in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 ahead of Germany's election on Sunday. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

    German chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a cup of coffee with election campaign workers in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 ahead of Germany's election on Sunday. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
    Associated Press

  • German chancellor Angela Merkel gets a cup of coffee during an event with election campaign workers in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 ahead of Germany's election on Sunday. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

    German chancellor Angela Merkel gets a cup of coffee during an event with election campaign workers in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 ahead of Germany's election on Sunday. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel handed out coffee to campaign workers in Berlin, urging them to keep up the momentum in the final hours before the country votes.

The dpa news agency reports that Merkel told supporters Saturday there were still large numbers of undecided voters and "many make their decision in the final hours."

Merkel is seeking a fourth term as chancellor in Sunday's election. The latest polls show her conservative bloc finishing on top with 34 to 37 percent support, followed by the Social Democrats with 21 to 22 percent.

The anti-migrant Alternative for Germany party seems assured of gaining seats in parliament for the first time, with 10 to 13 percent support.

Merkel was heading north for rallies in Greifswald and Stralsund to wrap up her campaign.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account