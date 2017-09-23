Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Bat found near Kankakee church tests positive for rabies

Associated Press
KANKAKEE, Ill. -- Services at a Kankakee church have been moved after a bat found near it tested positive for rabies.


The (Kankakee) Daily Journal reports Saturday that the bat was found Tuesday below the belfry at St. Rose of Lima.

The Rev. Santos Castillo, pastor of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, announced in a letter on the parish website that services at St. Rose of Lima are temporarily suspended. Churchgoers can attend 8 a.m. mass at St. Martin of Tours church.

St. Rose of Lima and St. Martin of Tours are two of three churches that recently joined to form the St. John Paul II parish.

Castillo says on several past occasions bats have been seen during mass and disrupted services at St. Rose of Lima.

Information from: The Daily Journal, http://www.daily-journal.com

