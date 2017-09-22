Breaking News Bar
 
US urges all nations to stop the spread of nuclear weapons

  • U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a Security Council meeting, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at United Nations headquarters.

    Associated Press

  • Members of the United Nations Security Council from Russia, center, and others listen as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addresses members during a meeting on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction during the U.N. General Assembly, Thursday Sept. 21, 2017, at U.N. headquarters.

    Associated Press

  • U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, talks with French ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre before a Security Council meeting, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at U.N. headquarters.

    Associated Press

  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addresses the United Nations Security Council meeting during a meeting on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction during the U.N. General Assembly, Thursday Sept. 21, 2017, at U.N. headquarters.

    Associated Press

  • United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at U.N. headquarters.

    Associated Press

 
By EDITH M. LEDERER and JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
 
 

UNITED NATIONS -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has appealed to the international community, especially Russia and China, to stop the spread of nuclear weapons. He says North Korea is a case study of the failure to prevent rogue states from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.

Tillerson recalled that Washington and Moscow cooperated during the Soviet era, despite their Cold War rivalry, on measures to stop weapons proliferation. And he said, "We should do so again."

Tillerson spoke Thursday at a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by the United States on "the acute threat" posed by the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. It cited three countries in a note to council members that have been targeted by council resolutions - North Korea, Iran and Syria.

