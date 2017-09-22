Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 9/22/2017 7:00 AM

Hundreds protest amid Spain crackdown on Catalan referendum

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • People sleep on the ground during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal.

    People sleep on the ground during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal.
    Associated Press

  • People sleep on hammocks during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal.

    People sleep on hammocks during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal.
    Associated Press

  • A man wearing an estelada, or independence flag, stands in front of the Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal.

    A man wearing an estelada, or independence flag, stands in front of the Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal.
    Associated Press

  • People sleep on the ground covered with estelada or independence flags, during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal.

    People sleep on the ground covered with estelada or independence flags, during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators spent the night at the gates of Catalonia's judiciary body in Barcelona to demand the release of a dozen officials arrested in connection with a vote on independence that Spanish central authorities are challenging as illegal.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MADRID -- Hundreds of pro-independence supporters in Catalonia are protesting outside a courthouse to demand the release of regional government officials arrested in a crackdown by Spanish authorities over a planned secession referendum.

The protest Friday in the northeastern Catalan town of Hospitalet de Llobregat is an extension of another started Thursday outside the Catalan judiciary headquarters in nearby Barcelona that attracted thousands. A pro-independence group says that about 2,500 supporters were attending the protest in Hospitalet.

Many of the demonstrators in Barcelona had slept overnight near the judiciary building in tents or hammocks strung up between lampposts.

The Catalan National Assembly civic group has called for the protests to continue until the near dozen officials detained Wednesday are released.

Spain's central government says the planned Oct. 1 referendum is illegal.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account