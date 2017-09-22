Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/22/2017 10:55 PM

Trump assures voters Strange is a stronger Senate candidate

  • President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Senate candidate Luther Strange, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala.

    Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump hugs U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange during a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala.

    Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally for U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala.

    Associated Press

 
By CATHERINE LUCEY and KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
 
 

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- President Donald Trump says his pick in the Republican runoff for Senate in Alabama is getting a "bum rap" as a friend of the Senate's majority leader.

The distance Trump is trying to put between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange is a sign of the divided loyalties emerging in the Alabama race.

Trump campaigned Friday night for Strange as he runs a tight race with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore. Strange was appointed earlier this year to take the place of longtime Sen. Jeff Sessions when Sessions became Trump's attorney general.

Some Trump supporters see Moore as the better choice to help Trump meet his own agenda. But the president says Strange will have an easier time winning the general election than Moore.

