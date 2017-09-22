Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/22/2017 9:03 AM

Showtime making series of Clinton-Patterson thriller

  • FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Showtime has won a bidding war to develop Clinton and powerhouse author James Patterson's upcoming thriller "The President is Missing" into a television series. The network announced the deal on Friday, Sept. 22, months away from the book's publication next June.

  • FILE - In this file photo combo, former President Bill Clinton, left, appears at a political event at Upper Moreland High School in Willow Grove, Pa., on April 12, 2012, and author James Patterson appears at a photo session in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. On Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, Showtime announced it has won a bidding war to develop Clinton and Patterson's upcoming novel "The President is Missing" into a television series.

NEW YORK -- Showtime has won a bidding war to develop former President Bill Clinton and powerhouse author James Patterson's upcoming thriller, "The President is Missing," into a television series.

The network announced the deal Friday, months away from the book's publication next June.

In the collaboration with Patterson, Clinton provides an insider's perspective of having been in the White House. It's the first time that Clinton has helped write fiction.

Showtime's affiliation with CBS, and the corporation's boss Leslie Moonves, helped seal the deal. Moonves knows Clinton, and Patterson helps with the production of the CBS series "Zoo" and "Instinct."

Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks.
