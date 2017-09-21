US stock indexes edge lower in morning trading; oil falling

FILE - This July 15, 2013, file photo, shows a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock indexes veered slightly lower in early trading Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, as investors sized up the latest batch of company earnings and deal news. Associated Press

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in morning trading Thursday, wiping out modest gains from a day earlier. Investors were sizing up the latest batch of company earnings and deal news. Technology stocks were down the most. Supermarket operators and other consumer-focused stocks also fell. Industrial companies and banks led the gainers.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,504 as of 11:23 a.m. ET. The Dow Jones industrials fell 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,398. Both indexes posted record highs on Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite lost 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,431. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 1,444.

YELLEN HAS SPOKEN: The stock market was coming off modest gains on Wednesday following the latest policy update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank, led by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, indicated that it remains on course to raise interest rates on several occasions over the coming year.

TECH WRECK: Investors continued to rotate out of technology stocks. Despite the pullback, the sector remains up about 25 percent to lead all other gainers in the S&P 500. Chipmaker Nvidia slid $5.60, or 3 percent, to $180.24. Western Digital fell $1.64, or 1.9 percent, to $84.73.

BIG DECLINER: Beverage, food and supermarket companies were trading lower, part of an overall slide in consumer staples sector. Kroger slid 50 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $20.30. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group gave up $1.07, or 1.2 percent, to $90.61.

READ ENOUGH: "Harry Potter" publisher Scholastic sank 10.2 percent after reporting a disappointing quarter. The stock slid $3.91 to $34.60.

BIG GAINERS: Industrials companies were leading the gainers in the S&P 500 index. Equifax rose $1.91, or 2 percent, to $97.91. Arconic gained 50 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $26.70.

FINANCIALS FAVORED: Banks and other financial stocks were posting gains. Citizens Financial Group added 33 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $36.12.

PAIRING UP: Calgon Carbon soared 61.6 percent after the maker of water and air filtration systems agreed to be acquired by Japanese company Kurary for $1.1 billion. The stock gained $8.18 to $21.38. Ash Grove Cement jumped 80.9 percent after saying it would be bought by CRH. Ash Grove added $230.50 to $515.50.

SERVE YOURSELF: Meal kit maker Blue Apron added 2.2 percent after a rival company, Plated, agreed to be acquired. Blue Apron has had a lousy run this year. It cut its IPO prices before it went public and started trading at $10 a share. Shares were up 12 cents to $5.34.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.26 percent from 2.27 percent late Wednesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.42 yen from 112.38 yen on Wednesday. The euro climbed to $1.1923 from $1.1885.

ENERGY: Oil futures were headed lower. Benchmark U.S. crude was down 3 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $50.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $56.20 a barrel in London.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: World markets were mixed. In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.3 percent, while the CAC 40 in France edged up 0.5 percent. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares slid 0.1 percent. Earlier, in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.2 percent as the yen weakened against the dollar. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.1 percent.