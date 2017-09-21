Breaking News Bar
 
20-year sentence hand man for attack on 94-year-old veteran

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- A 20-year prison sentence was handed a Chicago man who pleaded guilty to attacking a 94-year-old World War II veteran.

Olajuwon Claiborne was tearful as he apologized Thursday to the now 95-year-old Josephine Regnier before being sentenced by a Cook County judge.

Regnier was attacked last December outside her home in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. The grandmother was left with bruises and several broken ribs after she was beaten and robbed while waiting for her daughter in the gangway of her home. Her attacker ran away with her purse.

The attacker was caught on surveillance video by a nearby restaurant. Claiborne was arrested after being turned in by a jailhouse acquaintance.

Regnier said she felt good about Claiborne's apology, but feels sorry for him because he is going to prison.

