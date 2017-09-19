Breaking News Bar
 
Timmons suspended indefinitely by Dolphins after going AWOL

By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press
 
 

MIAMI -- Linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been suspended indefinitely by the Miami Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team's season opener.

The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, a day off for the team. Timmons' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he had no immediate comment on the decision.

Timmons disappeared Saturday in Los Angeles the day before Miami's game at the Chargers. The Dolphins filed a missing person report before making contact with Timmons, who apparently was dealing with a personal matter.

He wasn't with the Dolphins at the game and didn't fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami's 19-17 win. Timmons wanted to rejoin the team this week, but coach Adam Gase was angered by his disappearance.

