The Latest: Trump says US shouldn't be taken advantage of

United States President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations (all times local):

10:28 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States seeks harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife on the world stage.

Trump says: "The United States will forever be a great friend to the world." But he's warning that his country must not be taken advantage of.

He's also touting the benefits of his "principled realism" philosophy and says actions must be guided by outcomes and not ideology.

Trump is addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the first time as president.

___

10:27 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the world must reject threats to sovereignty. And he is lumping in Ukraine as an example, in a rarely implied criticism of Russia.

Russia in 2014 annexed Ukraine's Crimea region. It also has backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Trump also cites the South China Sea as a threat to sovereignty.

There, China has aggressively asserted control over disputed waters and islands.

___

10:26 a.m.

President Donald Trump says "strong sovereign nations" are necessary for diverse countries to "work side by side."

Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday.

Trump says America does not expect different countries to share the same traditions or government systems. But he says countries must respect their people and the "rights of every other sovereign nation."

Trump frequently belittled the U.N. during the election, and some aides within his White House believe the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes on the sovereignty of individual countries.

___

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is telling the United Nations General Assembly that he will "always put America first" and the U.S. can no longer be taken advantage of in its dealings around the globe.

Trump says he will "defend America's interests above all else." He says the U.S. will "forever be a great friend to the world," including its allies, but the U.S. can no longer be taken advantage of and get nothing in return.

The president was making his first address to the U.N. General Assembly and giving world leaders his view of the "America first" mantra that he used as a candidate in the 2016 election.

___

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is opening his maiden address in front of the United Nationals General Assembly by praising his accomplishments in office so far.

He's also sending thanks to the leaders of countries that have offered assistance to the U.S. as it recovers from a pair of damaging hurricanes.

Trump is praising the American people as "strong and resilient" and says the U.S. has done "very well" since his election.

He's pointing to the stock market and the employment rate and says the U.S. military will soon be the strongest it has ever been.

___

3:40 a.m.

Elected on the slogan "America First," President Donald Trump is making his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly.

He's expected to argue Tuesday that nations should act in their own self-interest, yet rally together when faced with a common threat such as North Korea. He plans to address other crisis points, too, such as Iran's nuclear agenda, the instability in Venezuela and the fight against terrorism in Syria and elsewhere.

Trump frequently belittled the U.N. as a candidate and his White House has been infused with forces that believe the U.N acts as a global bureaucracy that infringes the sovereignty of nations.

But Trump is expected to argue that U.N. member states should unite to face global dangers.