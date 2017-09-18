The Latest: Suu Kyi: Most Rohingya villages violence-free

Supporters of the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam gather for a march towards Myanmar Embassy to protest against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing.

Associated Press

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to collect food items distributed by aid agencies near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

Rohingya Muslim women, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to collect sanitary products distributed by aid agencies near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Bangladeshi authorities on Sunday took steps to restrict the movement of Muslim Rohingya refugees living in crowded border camps after fleeing violence in Myanmar, while that nation's military chief maintained the chaos was the work of extremists seeking a stronghold in the country.

Associated Press

A Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carries fire wood towards his shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

A Rohingya Muslim woman Sameeda Begum holds her daughter Zulakeha Banoo by the side of a road as she waits for her husband who got separated from them after crossing from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

A Rohingya Muslim girl, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, waits for her mother as she takes shelter under an umbrella after collecting food aid as it rains in Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their parents who had gone to collect food distributed by aid agencies in Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

A Rohingya Muslim family, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, take cover under a plastic sheet on a roadside during a rain storm near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Bangladeshi authorities on Sunday took steps to restrict the movement of Muslim Rohingya refugees living in crowded border camps after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Associated Press

A Bangladeshi man carries his belongings as as smoke rises from across the border in Myanmar, near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Bangladeshi authorities on Sunday took steps to restrict the movement of Muslim Rohingya refugees living in crowded border camps after fleeing violence in Myanmar, while that nation's military chief maintained the chaos was the work of extremists seeking a stronghold in the country.

Associated Press

A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stands with her son outside her shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Associated Press

Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait by the side of a road for news from family members about their new shelters near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

Rohingya Muslim men, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, chat as they sit on roadside waiting for aid in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Associated Press

A Rohingya Muslim woman Lalmoti is carried to hospital by her son and grandson in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

A Rohingya Muslim, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stands on a roadside waiting for food aid in Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

A Bangladeshi policeman controls Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, during distribution of food aid near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Bangladesh has been overwhelmed with more than 400,000 Rohingya who fled their homes in the last three weeks amid a crisis the U.N. describes as ethnic cleansing. Refugee camps were already beyond capacity and new arrivals were staying in schools or huddling in makeshift settlements with no toilets along roadsides and in open fields.

Associated Press

A Bangladeshi health worker administers vaccine to a Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, at Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Bangladeshi authorities on Sunday took steps to restrict the movement of Muslim Rohingya refugees living in crowded border camps after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Associated Press

Bangladeshi paramedic, checks the height of Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, before treating him at a health clinic near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Bangladeshi authorities on Sunday took steps to restrict the movement of Muslim Rohingya refugees living in crowded border camps after fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Associated Press