Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/17/2017 11:37 AM

The Latest: Brissett hot early for Colts against Cardinals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett runs out of the tackle of Arizona Cardinals' Markus Golden during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Indianapolis.

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett runs out of the tackle of Arizona Cardinals' Markus Golden during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Indianapolis.
    Associated Press

  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, right, looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, right, looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

The Latest on the second Sunday of the NFL regular season. (all times Eastern):

1:16 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback change is already paying off.

One week after getting routed by the Rams 46-9, Jacoby Brissett replaced Scott Tolzien and helped the Colts take their first lead of the season 7-0 over Arizona.

Indy converted its first three third downs of the game after going 0 for 10 last week. After the Cardinals were penalized for leverage trying to block a field goal attempt, the Colts got another shot and Frank Gore punched it on a 5-yard TD run with 7:38 to go.

___

1:01 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their games Sunday with tributes to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who grew up in St. Petersburg and played at the University of Florida, carried the state flag onto field.

The Jaguars and first responders held a giant American flag during the national anthem.


Both teams and the Miami Dolphins, who play at the Los Angeles Chargers, wore "ONE FLORIDA" decals on their helmets.

Cynthia Welsh, of Sarasota, said being at the stadium in Tampa restored a sense of normalcy, if only for a few hours.

"I think it's really important because it gets people's spirits back up after you've been inside for so long and so afraid," Welsh said. "It's nice just to be able to be happy and be around other people. I don't think winning is important."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account