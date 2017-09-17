Protesters smash windows in 2nd violent night near St. Louis

Police arrest a man as they try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

A man is treated after being pepper sprayed as police tried to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley .

Protesters surround a car as they march in the street response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase. After an exchange, the car was allowed to pass.

Protesters gather on a street in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley. On Friday, Stockley, a white man, was acquitted in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, following a high-speed chase.

A protester yells as a woman rushes to close the doors to a department store as protesters march through West County Mall in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Des Peres, Mo. Stockley was acquitted on Friday, in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, following a high-speed chase.

Protesters march through West County Mall in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Des Peres, Mo. Stockley was acquitted on Friday, in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, following a high-speed chase.

Protesters march through West County Mall in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley as police officers stand by Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Des Peres, Mo. Stockley was acquitted on Friday, in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man, following a high-speed chase.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Louis Police Department shows former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. A television station reported that a ruling is expected Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Stockley's case, and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has put the National Guard on standby in case unrest breaks out. (St. Louis Police Department via AP, File)

This undated family photo supplied by Christina Wilson shows Anthony Lamar Smith holding his daughter Autumn Smith. Anthony Lamar Smith was killed in 2011 during a confrontation with police. A judge may be close to a ruling in the case against Former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2011 shooting death of Smith. Gov. Eric Greitens says he's has put the National Guard on standby in case unrest breaks out. (Family photo courtesy Christina Wilson via AP)

A broken window is seen at the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a black man, Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in 2011.

In this undated photo released by 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson is seen. Wilson acquitted Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in 2011. (22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri via AP)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, right, and Christina Wilson, the fiancÃ©e of Anthony Lamar Smith, deliver a statement in anticipation of a verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley is accused in the 2011 killing of Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase.

A protester uses a small projector to project images on a house while marching in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.

A protester stands on a traffic signal as a police helicopter circles overhead as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.

A chair is seen at the bottom of a broken window after police tried to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley .

Protesters overturn trash cans and throw objects as police try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

Police arrest a man as they try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

A woman walks past a broken window as police try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

A woman runs past a broken window as police try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

Protesters overturn trash cans as police try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley .

A woman looks inside a broken window at a store as police try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

People overturn trash cans and throw objects as police try to clear a violent crowd Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Mo. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

