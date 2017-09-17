500-pound cast-iron musical clock new to downtown Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. -- A law firm in downtown Effingham has added a more than 500-pound cast-iron clock that will play music.



The Effingham Daily News reports that staffers at the Taylor Law Office building have been working with an Ohio company for several months on the personalized clock. It was delivered Sept. 11. The clock is more than 7-feet tall and nearly 4-feet wide. It's black with gold ribbing with the wording "Taylor Law" and "Est. 1883" written on it.

Office administrator Gayle Leuschke says the firm "wanted to give something back to the community." The idea for the clock has been around about a decade but it wasn't put into production until this spring when the style, face type and paint color were selected.

