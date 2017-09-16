Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/16/2017 9:28 AM

Seminary cancels talk by priest who urges dialogue with gays

By RACHEL ZOLL
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The seminary at the Catholic University of America has canceled a talk by a popular Jesuit writer who urges compassion for LGBT people.

The seminary in the nation's capital is citing a social media backlash to the work of the Rev. James Martin. Martin's latest book - "Building Bridges" - advocates for dialogue and prayer with gays and lesbians.

The president of Catholic University says he opposes the seminary's decision - and notes that Martin has spoken at the university before.

Martin is editor at large at the Jesuit magazine America and an adviser to the Vatican's communications office.

Martin says it's one of three talks that have been canceled since he published his book, but many more talks have gone forward as scheduled.

