Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 9/16/2017 9:42 AM

Robbery suspect's getaway vehicle runs out of gas

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LAPORTE, Ind. -- A man charged with robbing a northwest Indiana gas station was easily apprehended - after his getaway vehicle ran out of fuel.

Thirty-three-year-old Sean Harris is being held in jail without bail. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Harris made an initial appearance in LaPorte County Circuit Court on Friday, where he faces a felony robbery charge.

Police say the South Bend-area man entered a gas station in Lacrosse on Wednesday and implied to the clerk that he had a gun. He took food, drinks and cigarettes before fleeing.

An Indiana State Police trooper searching for the getaway vehicle found it stopped along the two-lane highway a short while later in neighboring Starke County.

Police say Harris ran out of fuel and had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account