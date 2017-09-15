'Pharma Bro' locked up with terrorism and mob suspects

hello

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed on the Fox Business Network in New York. Inmate No. 87850-053 has no internet. That could be the least of the inconveniences ahead for "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, whose online rantings prompted a judge this week to revoke his bail and put him in the Metropolitan Detention Center, a fortress-like federal jail that also houses alleged terrorists and mobsters. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is shown in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Inmate No. 87850-053 has no internet. That could be the least of the inconveniences ahead for "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, whose online rantings prompted a judge this week to revoke his bail and put him in the Metropolitan Detention Center, a fortress-like federal jail that also houses alleged terrorists and mobsters. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Inmate No. 87850-053 has no internet.

That could be the least of the inconveniences ahead for notorious "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee), whose online rantings about putting a bounty on Hillary Clinton's hair prompted a judge to put him in New York City's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits sentencing on securities fraud charges.

MDC also houses terrorism and mob suspects. The lockup has drawn complaints over the years ranging from sexual assaults to the lack of fresh air, sunlight and recreation.

Federal prison officials wouldn't discuss Shkreli's conditions, though his lawyer says his client is in with the general population.

All defense attorney Ben Brafman would say of Shkreli's two nights locked up so far is that he "is doing reasonably well under very difficult circumstances."