Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
posted: 9/14/2017 7:00 AM

Vigil planned Sunday for missing U of Illinois scholar

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A candlelight vigil is planned this weekend to honor missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang of China.


The university says the Sunday event on the south side of the Illini Union will include remarks from school officials and Zhang's family. A performer will sing "The Rose" as candles are lit and yellow ribbons will be available for those who attend.

The 26-year-old agricultural sciences scholar disappeared June 9 after being in central Illinois about a month. On June 30, Brendt Christensen of Champaign was charged with kidnapping in her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Her family is in the United States and relatives have said they won't give up on finding her.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account