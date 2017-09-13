Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 9/13/2017 7:56 AM

Grand Slam Titles: 1; Serena Williams announces baby's birth

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Serena Williams says on social media that she gave birth to a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The tennis star posted about the birth on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

She says the baby was born on Sept. 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. One posting also says about the newborn, "Grand Slam Titles: 1."

The 35-year-old Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January - while she was pregnant.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account