updated: 9/12/2017 2:04 PM

Nebraska coach Mike Riley receives 1-year contract extension

  • Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley gestures to his team during the first half of their game against Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Eugene, Ore.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Nebraska head coach Mike Riley applauds after a play review confirmed a touchdown by wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State in Lincoln, Neb. The former Oregon State Beavers' coach is bringing his new team to Autzen Stadium for a high-profile early season game against Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska coach Mike Riley has been given a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

Riley originally signed a five-year contract when he was hired in December 2014. He signed the extension last month and is now on a four-year contract.

No salary for the fourth year was listed in paperwork the university provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Riley's base salary is $2.9 million this year, $3 million in 2018 and $3.1 million in 2019.

Riley is 16-12 with the Cornhuskers, including 1-1 this season after a 42-35 loss at Oregon last week.

Athletic director Shawn Eichorst said the extension "is indicative of our great belief in his leadership of our program and in our future with him at the helm."

The Omaha World-Herald first reported the extension.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

