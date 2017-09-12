Nebraska coach Mike Riley receives 1-year contract extension

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska coach Mike Riley has been given a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

Riley originally signed a five-year contract when he was hired in December 2014. He signed the extension last month and is now on a four-year contract.

No salary for the fourth year was listed in paperwork the university provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Riley's base salary is $2.9 million this year, $3 million in 2018 and $3.1 million in 2019.

Riley is 16-12 with the Cornhuskers, including 1-1 this season after a 42-35 loss at Oregon last week.

Athletic director Shawn Eichorst said the extension "is indicative of our great belief in his leadership of our program and in our future with him at the helm."

The Omaha World-Herald first reported the extension.

