Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/12/2017 2:01 PM

Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones back after 1-game NFL suspension

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones is seen before a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones watched on television as the Bengals got blanked in their season opener. He returns from a one-game NFL suspension when Cincinnati hosts Houston on Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2017.

    FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones is seen before a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones watched on television as the Bengals got blanked in their season opener. He returns from a one-game NFL suspension when Cincinnati hosts Houston on Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) and defensive end Chris Smith (94) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) and defensive end Chris Smith (94) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

  • Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) runs in a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka, center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) runs in a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka, center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

  • Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, right, argues a call in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, right, argues a call in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

 
By JOE KAY
Associated Press
 
 

Adam "Pacman" Jones watched on television and winced as the Bengals stumbled through one of their worst season openers.

He's back from his NFL suspension aiming to help them get beyond it.

The cornerback served a one-game suspension for his offseason arrest and misdemeanor conviction. He was activated Tuesday and will start against the Texans at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bengals lost to the Ravens 20-0, the first time in their history that they were blanked in a season opener at home. Most of the issues involved the offense - Andy Dalton had five turnovers - but the young defense had bad moments as well.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has two games left on his latest NFL suspension.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account