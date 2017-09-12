Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones back after 1-game NFL suspension

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, right, argues a call in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) runs in a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka, center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (28) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) and defensive end Chris Smith (94) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones is seen before a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones watched on television as the Bengals got blanked in their season opener. He returns from a one-game NFL suspension when Cincinnati hosts Houston on Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2017. Associated Press

Adam "Pacman" Jones watched on television and winced as the Bengals stumbled through one of their worst season openers.

He's back from his NFL suspension aiming to help them get beyond it.

The cornerback served a one-game suspension for his offseason arrest and misdemeanor conviction. He was activated Tuesday and will start against the Texans at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bengals lost to the Ravens 20-0, the first time in their history that they were blanked in a season opener at home. Most of the issues involved the offense - Andy Dalton had five turnovers - but the young defense had bad moments as well.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has two games left on his latest NFL suspension.

