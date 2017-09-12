The Latest: Florida begins to dig out after Irma

Overturned trailer homes are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Florida Keys. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Associated Press

A view of a boats washed ashore at Watson Island in the Hurricane Irma aftermath on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Associated Press

Steve Miccio secures a tree limb with a rope as he and others work to remove the tree from the roof of his Gulf Road home Tarpon Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Miccio and his family were not home at the time when the tree fell. Hurricane Irma brought heavy wind and rain as it passed Tampa Bay. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Associated Press

This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Philipsburg, Sint Maarten on Aug. 25, 2016, and Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. The island known as St. Martin in English is divided between French Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten. (DigitalGlobe via AP)

Associated Press

This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Providenciales, in Turks and Caicos Islands on Jan 1, 2016, and Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, after Hurricane Irma. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. (DigitalGlobe via AP)

Associated Press

This image released by the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners shows debris along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Recovery along the island chain continues after Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane then. (Sammy Clark/Monroe County Board of County Commission via AP)

Associated Press

Stephen Miccio, 27, walks over downed tree limbs in the backyard of his home along Gulf Road in Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Tarpon Springs, Fla. Miccio along with his family were not at their Tarpon Springs home when Hurricane Irma slammed into the Tampa Bay region. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Associated Press

Local residents arriving to check on their boats pass by a sailboat resting on the bottom at Lang's Marina after Hurricane Irma moved through, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in St. Mary's, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Associated Press

Local resident Michael Whitemore passes a swamped shrimp boat as he checks to see if a friend's boat survived at Lang's Marina after Hurricane Irma moved through, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in St. Mary's, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Associated Press

A sailboat washed ashore at Watson Island in the Hurricane Irma aftermath Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Associated Press

Boats are partially submerged in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.

Associated Press

Motorists turn around after a levee from a phosphate plant ruptured from rain and wind associated with Hurricane Irma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Homeland, Fla.

Associated Press

Cars with water up over the doors are parked in a downtown neighborhood after Hurricane Irma brought floodwaters to in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017,

Associated Press

A City of Tybee police officer checks the well being of a resident fleeing her flooded home on Tybee Island, Ga., Monday, Sept., 11, 2017. Parts of the coastal Georgia island suffered from Tropical Storm Irma.

Associated Press

Pedestrians walk by a flooded car on a street as Tropical Storm Irma hits Charleston, S.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Associated Press