October trial set for man accused of killing college student

Associated Press
BOONVILLE, Ind. -- A southern Indiana judge has set an October trial for a man accused of killing a college student who was his ex-girlfriend.

The Courier & Press reports a Warrick County judge scheduled Isiah Hagan's trial for Oct. 17 over the objection of Hagan's attorney.

The 22-year-old Evansville man is charged with murder, robbery and obstruction of justice in the April slaying of 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber. The University of Southern Indiana student's body was found at a Warrick County soccer complex.


The Courier & Press reports an autopsy found that Rathgeber was shot once in the head. Prosecutors allege Hagan took a handgun from his parents' home and used the weapon to kill Rathgeber.

If convicted in her killing, Hagan faces a possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

