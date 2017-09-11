Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/11/2017 8:00 AM

Mariah Carey's rap collaborations to be honored at VH1 event

By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Mariah Carey's many collaborations with rap artists will be celebrated at the 2017 VH1 Hip Hop Honors.

VH1 said Monday the singer will be honored at the Sept. 17 taping, dubbed "Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers," at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. It will air Sept. 18.

Carey, who has launched countless pop hits, has been known for her collaborations and remixes with rappers, including Jay Z, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Busta Rhymes, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Diddy.

The event will be hosted by actress Regina Hall and will also honor actor Martin Lawrence. Missy Elliott will perform.

VH1 said the TV special honoring hip-hop's foray into pop culture will also "recognize the victims of the hurricanes and provide viewers with ways to take action to help."

