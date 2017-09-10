Sociedad beats Deportivo to stay perfect in Spanish league

MADRID -- Real Sociedad scored twice early and twice late to extend its perfect Spanish league record with a 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Sociedad moved to the top of the standings along with Barcelona, the only other team with three victories to start the league season.

Sevilla is two points off the lead after defeating Eibar on Saturday, while defending champion Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropped four points back after being held to disappointing draws.

Sociedad took an early lead in La Coruna with two goals in the first four minutes at the Riazor Stadium, and secured the victory with two more in the last 10 minutes after the hosts had equalized early in the second half.

"The match got complicated for us," Sociedad coach Eusebio Sacristan said. "They started playing better but we were able to turn things around again. We regained control of the match and went for the victory. We were not content with only a draw after having the lead that we had."

Juanmi Jimenez opened the scoring for Sociedad in the third minute and Asier Illarramendi added to the lead in the fourth. Deportivo evened the match with goals by Adrian Lopez in the 27th and Florin Andone in the 50th, but Sociedad secured the victory with a goal by Diego Llorente in the 83rd and another by Illarramendi in the 86th.

Sociedad, back-to-back Spanish champion in 1981-82, had opened the season with victories at Celta Vigo and against Villarreal.

It will face one of its toughest tests yet in the next round when it hosts titleholders Madrid at Anoeta Stadium.

Deportivo, which fought to avoid relegation last season, lost to Madrid in its opener before drawing at Levante in the second round.

On Saturday, Barcelona routed Espanyol 5-0 in the Catalan derby with a hat trick by Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Madrid could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against Levante, being held to its second consecutive draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It had tied Valencia 2-2 last weekend.

Earlier Saturday, Atletico drew 0-0 with Valencia at Mestalla Stadium. Diego Simeone's team has played three straight away games before being able to inaugurate its Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday against Malaga.

