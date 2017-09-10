WR Decker starts for Titans ahead of 1st draft pick Davis

The Tennessee Titans are starting veteran wide receiver Eric Decker against Oakland, though rookie Corey Davis is active.

The fifth pick overall in April's draft, Davis did not play in the preseason and is making his NFL debut against the Raiders. But coach Mike Mularkey chose to go with Decker, signed after the New York Jets cut him, in the opening lineup.

Tennessee is starting rookie Adoree Jackson, the 18th pick overall out of Southern California, at cornerback. LeShaun Sims is out with an injured groin.

The Raiders have scratched cornerback Gareon Conley after the rookie struggled with shin splints. The 24th pick overall out of Ohio State has yet to play in a game for Oakland.

Steelers-Browns

Pittsburgh starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree is out with a shoulder injury. Also sitting will be QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Austin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, OTs Jerald Hawkins and OT Matt Feller, and DT Daniel McCullers.

Cleveland is without top overall pick Myles Garrett, who Garrett sustained a sprained ankle during practice Wednesday and is expected to miss several games. Also, quarterback Cody Kessler is inactive as Kevin Hogan will back up rookie DeShone Kizer. Kessler started eight games last season as a rookie. Other Browns inactives: WR Reggie Davis, OLs Marcus Martin and Zach Banner, DLs T.Y. McGill and DL Caleb Brantley.

Eagles-Redskins

Philadelphia makes inactive CB Rasul Douglas, WR Shelton Gibson, CB Dexter McDougle, DE Steven Means, RB Donnell Pumphrey, DT Elijah Qualls and G Chance Warmack.

For Washington, unavailable are RB Mack Brown, CB Joshua Holsey, S Josh Harvey-Clemons, G Tyler Catalina, T T.J. Clemmings, DL Anthony Lanier II, and TE Jeremy Sprinkle.

Jaguars-Texans

Jacksonville deactivates RB T.J. Yeldon, DB Jalen Myrick, DB Calvin Pryor, LB Blair Brown, OL Josh Walker, OL Williams Poehls, and DL Michael Bennett.

Houston is already without suspended WR Jaelen Strong, and WR Will Fuller is out with a broken collarbone. Also inactive for the Texans are RB Alfred Blue, CB Treston Decoud, G Kyle Fuller, T Julien Davenport, DE Carlos Watkins, and OLB Ufomba Kamalu.

Falcons-Bears

Out for Atlanta are WR Nick Williams, S Sharrod Neasman, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Jordan Tripp, G Sean Harlow, and OT Austin Pasztor.

Chicago's inactives are veteran QB Mark Sanchez; starting CB Prince Amukamara and G Kyle Long, both with ankle issues; WRs Markus Wheaton and Tre McBride III; RB Taquan Mizzell; and DL John Jenkins.

Jets-Bills

New York has deactivated WR Jeremy Kerley, who signed a one-year deal Tuesday to return to the Jets after being cut by the 49ers. Also inactive are QB Bryce Petty, CB Derrick Jones, S Rontez Miles, G Dakota Dozier, TE Neal Sterling, and TE Jordan Leggett.

Buffalo is sitting WR Kaelin Clay, CB Greg Mabin, LB Tanner Vallejo, G Vladimir Ducasse, OT Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee, and DL Jerel Worthy.

Ravens-Bengals

Baltimore is without CBs Sheldon Price and Jaylen Hill, LB Tim Williams, DT Willie Henry, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, and DEs Bronson Kaufusi and Chris Wormley.

Cincinnati is missing top draft pick WR John Ross, sidelined with a knee issue, and S Shawn Williams, Gs Alex Redmond and Christian Westerman, WR Josh Malone, TE C.J. Uzomah, and DT Christian Ringo.

Cardinals-Lions

Arizona has made inactive starting LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), along with QB Blaine Gabbert, OL Will Holden, T Ulrick John, DL Robert Nkemdiche, WR Chad Williams, and LB Scooby Wright. Nkemdiche, a 2016 first-round pick, has a calf problem.

Not playing for Detroit are WR Jared Abbrederis, RB Tion Green, G Zac Kerin, Ts Storm Norton and T Corey Robinson, CB Teez Tabor and RB Zach Zenner. Starting DE Ziggy Ansah is active despite a balky knee.

