Wentz, pass rush give Eagles season-opening win vs. Redskins

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, center, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, left, and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, left, makes a catch in front of Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, right, celebrates with Derek Barnett after officials reviewed and confirmed a play in which Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins fumbled and Cox recovered and scored a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 30-17. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood, center, rushes against Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland, right, free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) and cornerback Kendall Fuller, back left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley (20) rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins, center, raises his fist as he stands between teammates Chris Long, left, and Rodney McLeod during a rendition of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley (20) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson, left, scores a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson, center, rushes the ball for a touchdown between Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson, left, and cornerback Jalen Mills, back right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates after running an interception back for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount, right, scores a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown (53) and inside linebacker Mason Foster (54) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement (30) tackles Washington Redskins returner Bashaud Breeland as Breeland rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, right, rushes past Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor catches a pass before rushing for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, tries to outrun Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen (95) and outside linebacker Preston Smith as he looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. -- Carson Wentz threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the second-year quarterback guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a 30-17 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday in a sloppy, mistake-filled season opener between the NFC East rivals.

Wentz was 26 of 39 and threw an interception that Ryan Kerrigan returned for a touchdown. But Wentz made fewer errors than Washington's Kirk Cousins, who was picked off at the goal line and fumbled twice. Cousins' second fumble was forced by Brandon Graham and returned 20 yards for a touchdown by Fletcher Cox in the final minutes, putting the game away.

Cousins finished 23 of 40 for 240 yards with a TD pass to third-down back Chris Thompson. He was under duress all day because of the relentless Eagles pass rush and was sacked four times.

Wentz wasn't perfect, though his evading a sack and throw to Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown set the stage for his big day. Wentz and the Eagles went 8 of 13 on third down and they kept getting into field goal range for Caleb Sturgis, who connected from 50, 42 and 37 yards.

NO RUNNING GAME: Washington's Jay Gruden and Philadelphia's Doug Pederson avoided the running game, in part because it was having little effect for each team. Cousins, in the second straight season of being franchised by Washington, tied as the Redskins' leading rusher with 30 yards on four carries; they finished with 64. The Eagles had 59 yards on 23 carries, including several handoffs on a clock-draining fourth-quarter drive.

DARBY DOWN: The Eagles lost cornerback Ronald Darby to what looked like a serious right ankle injury early in the second quarter. Darby's ankle bent the wrong way as he was running in coverage with Washington tight end Jordan Reed, and he was carted off and replaced by Patrick Robinson. Philadelphia sent receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to Buffalo for Darby last month.

Left tackle Jason Peters also left with a groin injury.

PICK-SIX TIMES THREE: When Kerrigan picked off Wentz and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown, he added to his unique career history with interceptions. All three times Kerrigan has had an interception in the NFL, he has returned it for a touchdown. This was his first since 2012.

NO DOCTSON IMPACT: Despite going into the game as a projected starter , Redskins 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson was a limited part of the game plan with no targets as Ryan Grant filled in as the third receiver. After missing almost all of his rookie year with sore Achilles tendons, Doctson was bothered by a sore hamstring during the preseason but was full go in practice this week, leading to questions why he was used so little in the opener.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia is at Kansas City, which upset New England on Thursday night.

Washington visits the Los Angeles Rams.

