9/10/2017

Boy, 13, found shot to death in Indianapolis parking lot

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police say a 13-year-old boy has been found shot to death in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on the city's far northeast side.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday near the Castleton Square shopping mall. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn't been released.

Police say the shooting occurred just before the restaurant closed and that a nearby movie theater was placed on lockdown briefly.

No details have been released about who committed the shooting or a motive for it.

