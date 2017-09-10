Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/10/2017 9:52 PM

Advance voting begins in closely fought New Zealand election

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Advance voting began Monday for New Zealand's general election, which could see a change of government in the South Pacific nation for the first time in nine years.

Election officials say just over 3 million voters are enrolled for the Sept. 23 election, in the country of nearly 5 million people.

Opinion polls indicate it will be a close race between the conservative National Party, led by Prime Minister Bill English, and the liberal Labour Party, led by Jacinda Ardern.

Six weeks ago the conservatives were comfortably ahead in the polls and appeared to be coasting to a fourth consecutive victory. But then the Labour Party leader quit and 37-year-old Ardern took the reins, sparking a rapid rise in the party's fortunes that some are calling "Jacindamania."

Both parties have made some expensive campaign promises. The National Party says it will reduce taxes and spend more on infrastructure. The Labour Party says it will make university free for students for the first three years.

Either of the two main parties will likely need to form alliances with smaller parties in order to govern under New Zealand's proportional voting system.

New Zealand is benefiting from a relatively healthy economy and government budget surpluses.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account