Walkover: Astros beaten by A's in both ends of doubleheader

Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Daniel Gossett works against the Houston Astros in the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Boog Powell, left, slides to score past the tag of Houston Astros catcher Juan Centeno in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Powell scored on an error by Astros' pitcher Charlie Morton. Associated Press

Houston Astros catcher Juan Centeno sits at home plate after being struck by the bat of Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn, left, checks on the condition of Centeno, who left the game. Associated Press

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, right, assists catcher Juan Centeno off the field after Centeno was hit by the bat of Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. At left is Astros' pitcher Charlie Morton, and home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn (70). Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis connects for a two run single against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Normally reliable Houston reliever Chris Devenski allowed two runs in the seventh inning, including Chad Pinder's tiebreaking homer with two outs, and the Astros lost 11-4 as the Oakland Athletics completed a doubleheader sweep Saturday.

Houston's third straight loss to the last-place A's loss dropped manager A.J. Hinch's ballclub into a tie with streaking Cleveland for the best record in the American League at 86-56. The Indians have won 17 straight.

The Astros' magic number for winning the AL West remained at eight, pending the Los Angeles Angels' game at Seattle later.

Houston lost the first game 11-1 when Astros pitchers forced in five runs with bases-loaded walks and the team tied a franchise record with 13 free passes.

The nightcap wasn't much better.

Jose Altuve hit his 23rd home run and inched closer to 200 hits, but the Astros couldn't hold an early three-run lead in the makeup of an April 16 rainout - the first at the Coliseum since 2014.

Houston led 4-3 on pinch-hitter George Springer's sacrifice fly in the seventh that drove in Carlos Beltran.

Devenski (8-4) had allowed one earned run over his previous 15 appearances before getting touched up for two in the seventh.

The Astros' bullpen gave up nine runs overall and spoiled a mostly strong outing by starter Brad Peacock, who struck out nine. He allowed two runs and didn't walk a batter over 5 2/3 innings.

Pinder homered again as part of Oakland's six-run eighth.

Chris Hatcher (1-1) retired six batters for the win.

In the opener, Oakland led 3-1 before Tyler Clippard issued the first bases-loaded walk to Jed Lowrie in the sixth inning. Reymin Guduan brought in three more while allowing five straight walks on 28 pitches in the eighth. Astros infielder J.D. Davis relieved Guduan and struck out Marcus Semien and Khris Davis, but also allowed another run by walking Pinder.

Houston tied the franchise mark for walks set on May 4, 1975, against San Francisco. The Astros entered the series with a seven-game winning streak.

"It's coming down to it," losing pitcher Charlie Morton said. "I think we really just want to finish the year going in the playoffs on our own streak, get in a groove and continue on in October."

Morton (11-7) allowed three runs in five innings.

Daniel Gossett (4-8) had a career-high seven strikeouts and allowed one run over six-plus innings for his first win since Aug. 2. Oakland has won four straight overall.

"Maybe not his best command at times, got behind some guys, but made some big pitches when he had to," manager Bob Melvin said.

Khris Davis hit a two-run single in the sixth, giving him 101 RBIs this season after he drove in 102 runs last year. He is the first A's player to have 100 RBIs in back-to-back seasons since Eric Chavez and Miguel Tejada from 2002-03.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros catcher Juan Centeno was being examined for a concussion after being hit in the head by Lowrie's bat on a follow-through in the second inning of the first game. Max Stassi replaced Centeno. ... Evan Gattis was activated off the disabled list after being out due to soreness in his right wrist and is scheduled to be the DH on Sunday. The veteran catcher went on the DL five days after coming off following a three-week stint due to a concussion.

UP NEXT

LHP Dallas Keuchel (12-3, 2.88 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Astros on Sunday, while the A's counter with RHP Kendall Graveman (4-4, 4.70). Keuchel is 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA in three starts against Oakland this season.

