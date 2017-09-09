Breaking News Bar
 
Lawsuit: Sheriff ignoring law limiting police on immigration

Associated Press
WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- Attorneys for a Mexican immigrant in deportation proceedings have sued the McHenry County sheriff alleging authorities are violating a new Illinois law that limits cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration officials.

Niceforo Macedo-Hernandez of Crystal Lake was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in August, but when his family tried to pay his bail county authorities declined citing an immigration detainer. Lawyers say authorities later accepted the money but he was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which started deportation proceedings.

The lawsuit filed Friday in McHenry County also alleges issues with two other immigrants.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the law last month.

McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim's office has said they're taking time to interpret it. But Macedo-Hernandez's attorneys argue Prim has chosen to ignore the law.

