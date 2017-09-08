Breaking News Bar
 
AP source: NFL bans former Giants kicker Josh Brown 6 games

By TOM CANAVAN
Associated Press
 
 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A person familiar with the ruling says the NFL has suspended former New York Giants kicker and current free agent Josh Brown for six games. The decision follows a league review of Brown's repeated abuse of his former wife while they were married.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the NFL had not released its ruling. The person expects the decision to be announced later in the day.

ESPN first reported the suspension, the second handed to Brown for abusing his former wife, Molly.

Brown served a one-game suspension at the start of last season. He was eventually released by the Giants in late October after authorities in Washington state released a report on their investigation into his arrest in 2015. Details in the report angered many because Brown received a suspension of only one game.

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

