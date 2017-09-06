Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/6/2017 7:20 AM

Philadelphia law firms announce national mergers

Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA -- Two Philadelphia-based law firms have announced separate mergers that will expand their nationwide presences.

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2gLtMdX ) Ballard Spahr LLP and Saul Ewing LLP each announced mergers Tuesday.

Saul Ewing has merged with the Arnstein & Lehr LLP. Arnstein & Lehr's largest office is located in Chicago. The combined firm will have 408 attorneys and 409 staffers in 15 different offices beginning Friday.

Ballard Spahr will merge with the Minneapolis-based firm Lindquist & Vennum. According to Ballard, the move to join the firm, which specializes in finance along with mergers and acquisitions, will bring together more than 650 lawyers in 15 offices nationwide. The merger is expected to be completed Jan. 1.

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

