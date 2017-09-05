Breaking News Bar
 
Maryland loses QB Pigrome to knee injury; Hill to start

  • Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, front right, eludes Texas' Kris Boyd for a touchdown during second-quarter NCAA college football game action in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press
 
 

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland starting quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome will be lost for the season after tearing his right ACL in the Terrapins' 51-41 upset of Texas last Saturday.

The injury occurred in the third quarter at the end of a run. He was replaced by true freshman Kasim Hill, who will start Saturday against Towson.

Pigrome, a sophomore, won the starting job in an intense competition during the summer. He was 9 for 12 for 175 yards and also ran for 64 yards against the Longhorns.

Hill performed admirably in his first college game. Rushed into action after Pigrome left the field, Hill finished 3 for 3 for 44 yards and ran for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland coach DJ Durkin on Tuesday said of Hill: "This guy is special."

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25.

