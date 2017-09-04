Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/4/2017 9:56 AM

Global stocks slip on concern over North Korean nuclear test

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, on investor jitters shaken up by a North Korean nuclear test over the weekend that raised fears about risks to regional stability.

    A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, on investor jitters shaken up by a North Korean nuclear test over the weekend that raised fears about risks to regional stability.
    Associated Press

  • A passer-by watches an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, on investor jitters shaken up by a North Korean nuclear test over the weekend that raised fears about risks to regional stability.

    A passer-by watches an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, on investor jitters shaken up by a North Korean nuclear test over the weekend that raised fears about risks to regional stability.
    Associated Press

  • A deliverer pushes a cart past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, on investor jitters shaken up by a North Korean nuclear test over the weekend that raised fears about risks to regional stability.

    A deliverer pushes a cart past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, on investor jitters shaken up by a North Korean nuclear test over the weekend that raised fears about risks to regional stability.
    Associated Press

  • People under umbrellas walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, on investor jitters shaken up by a North Korean nuclear test over the weekend that raised fears about risks to regional stability.

    People under umbrellas walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, on investor jitters shaken up by a North Korean nuclear test over the weekend that raised fears about risks to regional stability.
    Associated Press

 
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
 
 

TOKYO -- Global stocks mostly fell on Monday after a nuclear test by North Korea over the weekend raised fears about regional instability and as trading volumes remained thin due to a U.S. holiday.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 slipped 0.4 percent to close at 5,103.97 and Germany's DAX lost 0.3 percent to 12,102.21. Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.4 percent to 7,411.47. U.S. markets were closed for Labor Day.

NORTH KOREA: North Korea said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis responded by saying that the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response - a response both effective and overwhelming." President Donald Trump threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with North Korea, a warning to China, and faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement."

THE QUOTE: "Korean tensions are elevated again," said Chang Wei Liang from the Singapore Treasury Division at Mizuho Bank. "While U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis warned of a 'massive military response' if the U.S. or its allies are threatened, risk-off sentiment this morning is not unduly excessive, largely because markets still do not expect any military escalation in the near-term."

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged down 0.9 percent to finish at 19,508.25, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4 percent to 5,702.00. South Korea's Kospi dipped 1.2 percent to 2,329.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.9 percent to 27,703.67, but the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 percent to 3,379.58.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 18 cents to $47.47 a barrel in electronic trading in New York. It added 6 cents to $47.29 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, fell 34 cent to $52.41 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.60 yen from 110.04 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.1919 from $1.1907.

___

Follow AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account