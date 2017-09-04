Breaking News Bar
 
Obama, Serena dress as Beyonce for b-day, Harvey donations

Associated Press
HOUSTON -- Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and other famous friends of Beyonce are sporting one of her fiercest looks to celebrate her birthday and raise Harvey disaster relief funds.

A series of photos posted to Beyonce's website on Monday showed the former first lady, the tennis star and others styled in a look from Beyonce's "Formation" video.

Above the 18 photos, including one of the singer's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, was a message and link asking fans to support relief efforts in Houston. The singer's website sought donations for Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Beyonce turned 36 on Monday.

