Bam! Arizona's JD Martinez hits 4 home runs, ties MLB record

Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez, left, runs to first as he hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yu Darvish, left, of Japan, and Kenta Maeda, of Japan, watch a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez go out for a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. It was Martinez's fourth home run of the game. Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill, left, watches along with catcher Austin Barnes, second from left, and home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez, left, runs to first as he hits a solo home run while Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Josh Fields watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. This was his third home run of the game. Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez, second from left, runs to first as he hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill, left, watches along with catcher Austin Barnes, second from right, and home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez gestures toward the camera as he stands in the dugout after hitting his fourth home run of the game in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- J.D. Martinez hit a record-tying four home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, tying the major league record in a startling power show at Dodger Stadium.

And get this: He struck out his first time up, then connected four times in a row, including shots in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

"It's a blessing," he said.

Martinez became the 18th player in big league history to accomplish the feat and first for Arizona. He's the 16th overall to do it since 1900 - Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds hit four straight homers on June 6 against St. Louis.

Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. He hit a solo drive off Pedro Baez in the seventh and another solo shot off Josh Fields in the eighth.

Going into the ninth, Martinez was due up fifth. After three batters safely reached, Martinez stepped to the plate with history only one swing away.

"Let's go up there and keep doing what you're doing," he said he told himself.

Martinez capped his huge night by pulling a two-run homer to left field off Wilmer Font. The big hits helped Arizona rout the NL West-leading Dodgers 13-0 for its 11th straight win.

"You want the game to keep going," he said.

Martinez now has 34 home runs this season, 18 since being traded from Detroit to the Diamondbacks in mid-July for minor leaguers.

The 30-year-old outfielder hit a career-high 38 homers for the Tigers in 2015 when he made the AL All-Star team.

Martinez joined the likes of Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Mike Schmidt and Lou Gehrig with four-homer games. All-Star sluggers such as Josh Hamilton, Carlos Delgado and Gil Hodges also did it, along with lesser-known players such as Pat Seerey.

"I work really hard on my craft," Martinez said.