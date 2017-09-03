Redskins safety Su'a Cravens talked out of retiring

This June 15, 2016 photo shows Washington Redskins' safety Su'a Cravens walking from the field during the NFL football teams minicamp at the Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. Cravens had to be talked out of retiring on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 during a meeting with team president Bruce Allen, and his future with the team is in doubt. Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens had to be talked out of retiring on Sunday during a meeting with team president Bruce Allen, and his future with the team is in doubt.

The 22-year-old Cravens, Washington's expected starter at strong safety, has been out since Aug. 15 following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but was expected to return to practice this week to prepare for the season opener Sept. 10 against Philadelphia.

Agent Fadde Mikhail did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The organization's second-round pick in 2016 after a stellar career at Southern California, Cravens saw significant playing time as a reserve linebacker in his rookie season while missing five games with a concussion and an arm injury.

