Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 9/3/2017 9:57 AM

Valparaiso to conduct audit assessing safety of busy roads

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A road safety audit is being launched in Valparaiso.


The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Sunday that the audit will include input from residents on their perceptions of safety along some of the city's most traveled streets and roads.

Public surveys are being accepted through Sept. 22.

City Engineer Tim Burkman says the audit is a "proactive measure meant to show" officials any issues that are not already being addressed.

Silhavy Road, Burlington Beach Road, Calumet Avenue, Campbell Street, Lincolnway, LaPorte Avenue and Harrison Boulevard will be among the roadways that will be audited.

Accident data and traffic counts also will be considered.

The audit is being funded through a federal highway safety improvement grant.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account