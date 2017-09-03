Valparaiso to conduct audit assessing safety of busy roads

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A road safety audit is being launched in Valparaiso.



The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Sunday that the audit will include input from residents on their perceptions of safety along some of the city's most traveled streets and roads.

Public surveys are being accepted through Sept. 22.

City Engineer Tim Burkman says the audit is a "proactive measure meant to show" officials any issues that are not already being addressed.

Silhavy Road, Burlington Beach Road, Calumet Avenue, Campbell Street, Lincolnway, LaPorte Avenue and Harrison Boulevard will be among the roadways that will be audited.

Accident data and traffic counts also will be considered.

The audit is being funded through a federal highway safety improvement grant.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com