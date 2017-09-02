Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/2/2017 7:27 AM

French missing girl: 2 men released without being charged

By SYLVIE CORBET
PARIS -- An official in France says that two men have been released without charges after being questioned in the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl at a wedding party in an Alpine town.

The official said that the men, both 34, were released Friday night. They were detained on Thursday and Friday. The official, who didn't provide further details, wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation.

Hundreds of volunteers are taking part in searches Saturday to try to locate the girl, who went missing last weekend in Pont-de-Beauvoisin.

Police search notices identified the girl as Maelys and said she was last seen at around 3 a.m. Sunday at celebrations in the village hall.

The prosecutor in charge of the case was due to speak at a news conference later Saturday.

