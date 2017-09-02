Ash borer wiping out ash trees in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. -- The emerald ash borer epidemic that hit central Illinois five years ago is still going strong and could spell the end of ash trees in Decatur.

Decatur Park District Horticulture Supervisor Josh McGrath tells the (Decatur) Herald & Review that the city will be "pretty much cleaned out of ash trees" in about three years.

City Forester Randy Callison says about 500 ash trees have been removed from city property since the destructive beetle arrived and that the city has a list of 150 ash trees scheduled to be cut down this winter.

The emerald ash borer arrived in the United States from Asia in 2002. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that the first of the beetles most likely hitchhiked in the lumber on a cargo ship