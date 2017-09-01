Breaking News Bar
 
AP Source: Seahawks send CB Tramaine Brock to Vikings

By TIM BOOTH
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks have traded cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Minnesota Vikings.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the deal had not been announced by the teams. Seattle is reportedly receiving a seventh-round pick in exchange for Brock.

Brock signed with Seattle on Aug. 16 and was immediately thrown into the competition at cornerback.

He started 31 of 32 games over the past two seasons for San Francisco, but was released during the offseason after he was arrested and accused of hitting a woman he was dating.

Brock was charged with felony domestic violence in June. But those charges were dismissed in August by the Santa Clara County district attorney's office after the office said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the accuser declined to cooperate.

